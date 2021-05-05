Spring Allergies Bugging You? Press These 3 Points For Quick Relief

Acupressure is a time-tested Chinese medicine practice that massages specific points on the body to lead to the desired effects.

Points are located in patterns on the surface of your body, and when you connect all these points (like a road map with stops along the way), you will see that they follow specific pathways that we can think of as energy channels. Each point is thought to connect to particular organs and body parts—including those activated in the allergy response.

Perhaps best of all, you don't need anything fancier than your own hands and a little space to move in order to feel the benefits of this practice.