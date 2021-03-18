A Meteorologist's Best Predictions For Spring Weather—And Allergies

For the past several months, the U.S. has been in a La Niña pattern, explains meteorologist Heather Waldman, which means the water at the surface of the Eastern Pacific is a bit cooler than normal. "For the most part, we saw that pattern pan out through the winter, and it certainly did make things more active in the northeastern U.S.," she explains, noting that a lot of the major cities along the east coast saw significant snowfall this year.

With the La Niña pattern still going strong, Waldman says that same frequent storminess will likely be maintained, except now, it'll be rain instead of snow. "As the air gets warmer, the chance for snow lessens which means we're looking at a chance for more frequent rain events in the northeast, and the Great Lakes region in particular." And for other parts of the U.S., including the midwest, southeast, and the plains, "this unfortunately really ramps up the potential for severe weather," she says.

But as we all know, the turbulence of spring is to be expected, and it's really the transition seasons that are the most difficult to predict, Waldman notes. "These transition seasons tend to be a lot harder to pin down because we can have these big ups and downs," she explains.