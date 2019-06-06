Take a minute to picture the cabinet under your kitchen sink. Is it packed with plastic bottles of cleaning supplies that are varying degrees of full? Are they piled on top of one another in a way that makes going through them feel like a game of Jenga that inevitably ends with stuff all over the floor? You're not alone, but cleaning companies are working on it.

In an effort to make products that are easier to ship and gentler on the earth, many of them are experimenting with refill options. Instead of continuing to buy new plastic bottles when your products run out of soap, the idea is you can just order refills—oftentimes ones that come in concentrate form so they're more portable. This way, you can have a small, manageable collection of bottles to keep and reuse for life.

Here are a few companies spearheading the movement to clean up your sink storage (and our planet) with refillable versions of every type of soap.