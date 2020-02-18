30 Things You Can Do To Live More Simply

Up until a year ago, I was always looking to squeeze more and more into my days because I thought that was the only way to be productive. Just do more. But somewhere in my attempts to do more, I lost touch with the things I valued most.

Now I'm experimenting with a simpler way of living—one that's less stressful and more fulfilling. I am by no means immune to getting caught up in the crazy pace of our culture, but I'm improving every day. Here are 30 of the most helpful tips I've picked up on the art of simplifying: