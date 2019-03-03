7 Steps To Creating A Morning Routine That Sticks

Mornings can be daunting. Whether you're tired from not getting enough sleep the night before or you don't want to leave the coziness of bed, we get it. Even those of us who believe we are morning people struggle from time to time.

Darria Long Gillespie, M.D., is an emergency physician and the mother of a 2- and 5-year-old, so optimizing her morning routine is especially important so she can spend more time with her family. Over time she has shifted her habits to create a morning routine that is so ingrained in her and her children that it's practically automatic. In her new book, Mom Hacks, she shares the tips and tricks that make life easier for everyone, including moms. "The point of hacks is that if you do the hacks that automate decisions, you will have saved time, Dr. Darria said.

So how did she get to this point? It started with little tweaks to her habits. Here are the hacks she lives by and that will help you create a morning routine that fits into your life: