This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Until I whittled down my wardrobe, I had no idea that my closet contained more than just clothes and hangers. It was full of guilt and stress too. Every morning, I had to sort through my poor purchase decisions, clothes people gave me that I never wore, and items I paid too much for (that usually still had price tags hanging from the sleeve).

Like most people, I'd end up wearing the same things I always wore but held on to the other stuff too. I'd promise myself I'd wear the other stuff and shop for new additions that would make me feel more successful or confident or cool. And then I wouldn't wear that stuff for very long either.

All of that changed when I decided to dress with less—33 items, to be exact—for three months. I challenged myself to not buy anything new and see what happened. I expected I'd save money and create a little space in my closet but had no idea just how transformative this challenge would be.