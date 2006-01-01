mbg Contributor

Courtney Carver writes about dressing and living with less on bemorewithless.com and with @bemorewithless on Instagram. She is the author of Project 333, The Minimalist Fashion Challenge That Proves Less Really is So Much More . She co-hosts a weekly podcast called Soul & Wit with her daughter Bailey. Courtney's story and Project 333 has been featured by BBC, CNN, Real Simple magazine, and O, The Oprah magazine.

Courtney first simplified her life to reduce stress after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2006. She lives in Salt Lake City with her husband and loves to ski and hike.