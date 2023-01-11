7 Seed Starter Kits That'll Take Your Plants From Zero To Hero

Sometimes, the simpler the better. This kit may be bare-bones, but green thumbs agreed that it does the job of nursing seeds to life very well.

Simply water the peat discs, pop on the cover, keep your seeds damp, and with any luck, you'll have up to 72 germinated plants on your hands by spring. "The pots provide the plants ample room to establish strong root systems," Ashlie Thomas, a North Carolina–based organic grower, raves of this affordable kit.

"When it comes time to plant, you will need to cut the bottom of the mesh that holds the growing medium together to provide more root development space," adds Kevin Espiritu, the founder of Epic Gardening, "but they're very effective."