Fertilizers contain essential nutrients a plant needs to grow—the most important being nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), and potassium (K).

"In general, nitrogen is the be all and end all of nutrients," Jonathan Russell-Anelli, Ph.D., a senior lecturer in Cornell's School of Integrative Plant Science, tells mbg. "It is generally the most limiting and it is needed in abundance and is often needed quickly. P and K also are often required beyond the soil’s ability to meet immediate needs."

Beyond that, plants use sulfur (S), magnesium (Mg), carbon (C), oxygen (O), hydrogen (H), and very small amounts of iron (Fe), boron (B), chlorine (Cl), manganese (Mn), zinc (Zn), copper (Cu), molybdenum (Mo). "Plants combine these nutrients with sunlight, air, and water to make their own food through the process of photosynthesis," Leslie F. Halleck, M.S., a certified professional horticulturist and author, explains.

You'll typically see three numbers on your fertilizer label, which speak to its ratio of nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium. If yours reads 24-8-16, for example, it has 24% N, 8% P, and 16% K by weight, and potentially some of those micronutrients. Water and/or fillers make up the rest of the weight.

Nitrogen, the workhorse nutrient, supports the growth of the plant's leaves while phosphorous helps out with root growth and flowering. Potassium assists with all-around plant health. Houseplants that have fewer leaves like succulents require less nitrogen, which is why you might find a succulent-specific fertilizer at a 5-10-10 ratio, for example. Flowering houseplants, on the other hand, might appreciate a higher P value. All in all though, most houseplants will be happy with a fertilizer that has an even ratio of all three, making this a good starter pick.

The most common fertilizer types are liquid fertilizers, which you can use directly on a plant, and granular ones that need to be dissolved in water. You can also find slow-release fertilizers that only needs to be applied once every few months, but this option gives you less control over how much fertilizer your plants are actually getting.