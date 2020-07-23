Composting food and yard waste can massively reduce the amount of trash your household sends to landfill. "Right now, our average U.S. landfill is around 21-24% food waste," Carr tells mbg. Once in a landfill, food waste officially becomes "waste"; it breaks down anaerobically (without oxygen) and releases methane, a potent greenhouse gas, in the process.

When composted, this same food isn't a waste product at all. Instead, it's a raw material to be aerobically (with oxygen) broken down into nutrients that are beneficial to the environment. The resulting "black gold" is a soil rich in microorganisms that can help flowers, lawns, trees, and shrubs grow strong.

If you want to set the stage for effective composting, Carr says that reserving enough space is key. You'll want your compost bin to be at least one cubic yard, or 3 feet by 3 feet by 3 feet. "Anything smaller and you'll lose a lot of heat," he explains. Getting your pile up to between 135-160 degrees Fahrenheit will fend off pathogens and promote decomposition, and it's difficult to do if the surface area-to-volume ratio of your compost is too high.

Carr has found that many backyard compost bins on the market are actually too small to fit this criterion, which is all the more reason to DIY your own. Making your own compost bin will also likely be cheaper and allow you to customize based on your space. Here are Carr's three favorite techniques for doing so, based on the scraps you're adding to it.