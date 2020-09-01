A Straightforward Guide To What Can & Can't Be Composted (And Why)

Alyssa Eiklor, an environmental analyst at the waste management division of Vermont's Department of Environmental Conservation (which recently banned food scraps from trashcans state-wide) explains that just about every plant and animal product can be turned into compost eventually. But some of them will require more heat and time to do so. This isn't really an issue for commercial facilities that have huge, professionally managed compost heaps. It is, however, a problem when you're a home composter worried about attracting pests and rodents to your backyard.

So while some of the things on this backyard no-no list are technically compostable, the newbie composter would be better off leaving them out.