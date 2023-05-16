Vermicompost Almost Guarantees A Thriving Garden: Here's How To Get It

Fruit flies can become an issue with excess or rotting food. "Because fruit flies are attracted to fermenting fruit and vegetables, you want to prevent the conditions inside the worm bin from becoming too moist and anaerobic," says Eddleston.

He suggests keeping enough bedding in the bin to make it easy to bury the food waste. "Don't drop the scraps on the surface," he says. "Instead, clear a space to put them in. Then cover them well with dirt and moist paper."