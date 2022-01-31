Fruit Flies Are A Pain: Get Rid Of Them For Good With These 6 DIY Traps

Fruit flies, Drosophilidae, are a family of flies that are attracted to acetic acid, ethylene gas, and carbon dioxide emitted by rotting produce and fermented products like apple cider vinegar and wine. Fruit flies will lay their eggs on these food sources and get into our homes that way.

"If you bring home bananas that have fruit fly eggs and they're sitting on your counter, given enough time they're going to hatch and be in your house," explains Kris Bordessa, a green living expert and the author of Attainable Sustainable: The Lost Art of Self-Reliant Living.

While these flies are harmless, they can quickly reproduce on any food source they find. "Once they come into the home, they can spread and start breeding and feeding on other types of produce," says environmental journalist and author of Humane Home: Easy Steps for Sustainable & Green Living, Sarah Lozanova.

Fruit flies prefer warmer weather, making them a real headache in the summer months.