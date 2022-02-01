A cook is only as good as their knife. It's the critical tool that can make or break your efficiency and proficiency in the kitchen.

For beginner and expert cooks alike, a knife set is a great starting block. In a knife set, you'll get several knives to cover your basic cooking needs, and you can supplement with more specialized knives depending on what you're most likely to whip up in the kitchen.

Here, recipe developers, food bloggers, and professional chefs share their top tips for choosing, buying, and caring for a knife set, as well as the sets they use all the time. With their tips and tricks, you'll be able to find the perfect knife set for your kitchen.