Coating a wooden cutting board with oil (also known as seasoning) helps keep it smooth, shiny, and well sealed.

Oil repels water, preventing moisture-loving bacteria and germs from settling into the grooves on your board. So even if you don't cook all that much, oiling is still a good habit to get into.

To further drive home why oiling is so essential, Tarek Alame and Tiffany Yu, the co-founders of California-based cutting board company Sonder LA, compare a dry board to dry hands: "The more often you wash your hands, the dryer they get. When your hands get too dry, your skin may start to crack. You want to oil your board before the cracking happens," they explain.

Oiling also makes your board look better, by drawing out its natural color and dulling the appearance of knife marks.