Chef

Kristin Cole is a chef, educator, and coach who inspires others to think confidently in their kitchens and adopt the practical skills of simplicity and resourcefulness.

She encourages her students to lead with intuition and connect with nature in a world of overwhelming choices. It is through small lifestyle shifts that she sees the potential for change to our wellbeing and that of the planet. The reduction of food waste is at the core of Kristin's work—from selecting and storing ingredients to preparing healthy meals and reinventing leftovers. She is a graduate of Williams College and ALMA Culinary School in Italy.