Years ago, my wife and small dog and I rented a fully furnished 375-square-foot cottage in Southern Oregon that we thought would serve as a transitional home. Little did we know what important lessons the smaller space would teach us over the two and a half years we spent there. A big one? How to make our home more sustainable, starting in the kitchen. Here are a few strategies for reducing food waste that I learned in a tiny home but that could be applied to any size space: