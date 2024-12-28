Skip to Content
Recipes

Tired Of Bland Grains? Try These Two Flavorful Instant Pot Quinoa Recipes

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
December 28, 2024
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Tired Of Bland Grains? Here's Two Quick, Easy, And Flavorful Quinoa Recipe
Image by Becky Winkler / Contributor
December 28, 2024

Quinoa is one of those foods that can be wonderful or just, well, fine. Cooking and flavoring it right is key to making this ancient grain live up to its tasty potential.

It's also worth noting, although we refer to it as an ancient grain, quinoa is actually a seed: Naturally gluten-free, it's part of a group known as "pseudo-cereal grains" along with amaranth and buckwheat. It was first cultivated over 3,000 years ago by Incan communities in South America and continues to be a satiating staple to this day.

Now, to pack your quinoa with pizzazz, look no further than these quick and easy Instant Pot recipes. Both begin with cooking the grains in stock, which helps make them super flavorful and adds bonus nutrients. Pair them with a lean protein and some veggies for a nutrient-packed dinner, or batch-cook some on Sunday as a ready-to-go base for grain bowls and salads all week.

Lemon-Parmesan Quinoa

Ingredients

  • 2 cups quinoa, rinsed with cold water
  • 2½ cups chicken stock
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
  • ¼ cup Parmesan cheese, shredded
  • Zest of 1 lemon

Method

  1. Place the quinoa and stock into the Instant Pot insert. Seal the lid and move the valve to the sealing position.
  2. Cook on manual, high pressure for 1 minute. Let the pressure release naturally until the red pin drops. Remove the lid and fluff the quinoa with a fork.
  3. Let cool for 5 minutes and then combine the quinoa with the salt, Italian seasoning, Parmesan, and lemon zest. This dish can be served cold or at room temperature.

Tabbouleh Quinoa

Ingredients

  • 2 cups quinoa, rinsed with cold water
  • 2½ cups chicken stock
  • ¼ cup red onion, finely diced
  • ½ cup cucumber, diced
  • ¾ cup tomatoes, diced
  • 2 tbsp. mint, roughly chopped
  • ¼ cup flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped
  • Zest of 2 lemons
  • ¼ cup lemon juice
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt
  • ¼ tsp. black pepper

Method

  1. Place the quinoa and stock into the Instant Pot insert. Seal the lid and move the valve to the sealing position.
  2. Cook on manual, high pressure for 1 minute. Let the pressure release naturally until the red pin drops. Remove the lid and fluff the quinoa with a fork.
  3. Let cool for 5 minutes, and then combine the quinoa with the rest of the ingredients. This dish can be served cold or at room temperature.
Recipes reprinted with permission from The No-Shop Instant Pot by Meg Dow, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Becky Winkler.

More On This Topic

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist: 7 Foods I Eat Daily For My Brain Health
Functional Food

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist: 7 Foods I Eat Daily For My Brain Health

Emma Loewe

Add These Foods, Drinks & Nutrients To Your Diet To Fight Depression & Anxiety
Functional Food

Add These Foods, Drinks & Nutrients To Your Diet To Fight Depression & Anxiety

Morgan Chamberlain

Forget Crab: Throw Together These Salmon Cakes With One Can Of Fish
Recipes

Forget Crab: Throw Together These Salmon Cakes With One Can Of Fish

Eliza Sullivan

Healthier Edible Cookie Dough Is Now A Thing — And We're Not Mad About It
Food Trends

Healthier Edible Cookie Dough Is Now A Thing — And We're Not Mad About It

Kristine Thomason

4 Habits To Add To Your Morning Routine, From A Functional Nutrition Training Alum
Functional Food

4 Habits To Add To Your Morning Routine, From A Functional Nutrition Training Alum

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

How Many Times A Week Can You Eat Tuna? Here's The Limit To Stay Below
Functional Food

How Many Times A Week Can You Eat Tuna? Here's The Limit To Stay Below

Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.

This Edible Algae Is A Great Prebiotic: 11 Tasty Ways To Get It
Functional Food

This Edible Algae Is A Great Prebiotic: 11 Tasty Ways To Get It

Emma Loewe

Here's How You Can Make Keto-Friendly Ramen At Home (And In One Pot!)
Recipes

Here's How You Can Make Keto-Friendly Ramen At Home (And In One Pot!)

Eliza Sullivan

A Cardiologist Calls This One Popular Food Surprisingly Heart-Healthy
Functional Food

A Cardiologist Calls This One Popular Food Surprisingly Heart-Healthy

Abby Moore

