If you've ever made your own bone broth or stock, you probably know how much the two terms overlap. "Bone broth and stock are the same as they extract the gelatin and collagen from bone so they are more gelatinous and viscous," explains Miller.

When bone broth first started buzzing on the wellness scene, it may have been billed as something new. But the truth is it's just a proper homemade stock. One type of stock it's definitely not the same as? The sort you make by dissolving a cube from the supermarket. In order to get the benefits of a bone broth / stock, you need to cook the mixture, bones included, for quite a while—so maybe that's why the item was rebranded bone broth, to avoid confusion with the shortcut stocks we all know.

The benefits bone broth is known for are largely due to thats collagen content. Two of the individual amino acids that make up collagen, glycine and glutamine, are what give it that extra kick to improve gut health, as they play a role in supporting the lining of the digestive track. Bone broth also may lend benefits to hair, skin, and nail health, as collagen has independently been linked to those benefits.