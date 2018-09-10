L-Glutamine: A Complete Guide To This Gut-Healing Amino Acid

As an integrative gastroenterologist, one of the most common things I get asked is "How do I heal my gut?" This is my favorite question because it opens the door to allow me to really and truly make an impact on someone's health, which is the reason I became a doctor in the first place.

And while the question about how to optimize gut health is a loaded one—as every patient has a different gut-healing journey—it gives me and my patients an opportunity to work through and figure out their health problems and develop a personalized plan of action. There are a variety of approaches for evaluation and management of gut health that can be taken depending on the particular situation.

I often suggest a variety of herbals and supplements to help aid in the process of boosting the immune system and healing leaky gut and other gut issues. Oftentimes, L-glutamine is one of the major supplements that comes up. This common supplement is becoming more popular every day and is found in many leaky gut and gut-healing formulations. So let's talk about L-glutamine supplements and their benefits and side effects.