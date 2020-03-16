9 Natural Antivirals & Herbs To Support Your Immune System

Runny nose, sore throat, cough, fever, and difficulty breathing are all symptoms that could point to a viral infection. Unlike bacterial infections, they can't be treated with medications like antibiotics, but there are some herbs that can help with prevention—and potentially speed the healing process if a viral infection does occur. Viruses "do their damage by invading human cells, taking over the machinery, and replicating themselves like mad," says Heather Moday, M.D., an allergist and immunologist who is board-certified in integrative and holistic medicine. There are no targeted medical treatments for viruses—antiviral medications may lessen the severity of symptoms, but they don't stop the virus directly.

Ultimately, the best defense against all infections is a healthy immune system (and other precautionary measures), and if you suspect you have a virus, it's always a good idea to check in with your doctor before trying any at-home remedies. Not all antivirals work the same with all conditions; for example, there is some evidence that elderberry might be harmful when treating the novel coronavirus, so check in with your health care provider if you have symptoms. Many antiviral herbs have been studied, primarily in vitro, but it's important to know that human research is very limited, and more is needed before making definitive statements about the effects of natural antivirals.

With that in mind, here are some of the most promising natural antivirals and antiviral herbs available right now.