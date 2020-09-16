Echinacea: Health Benefits, Uses, Risks & How To Take It

If immunity is top-of-mind for you right now—you're certainly not alone. We're fans of the basic healthy lifestyle factors, like eating a nutrient-rich diet, exercising regularly, and getting high quality sleep to help promote your overall health and immune system. But as we approach cold and flu season, is there anything you should consider to give your body a little extra support?

To get that an boost, people often suggest supplementing with echinacea. But does it actually work? Here, doctors and nutritionists break down what we know about the herb.