The Surprising Side Effects Of Echinacea That Nobody's Talking About

Echinacea is "possibly safe" for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding; however, some resources say women in either of these two categories should avoid use completely. Like many supplements, there is insufficient research on supplements for pregnant women and women who are breastfeeding.

Remember, echinacea may or may not work with your current health routine. Connect with a medical professional to determine whether echinacea supplements are a smart choice for you.

