The time has come to find new terms to describe non-European style cuisines that pay tribute to them in a respectful way: Terms like traditional foods, or heritage foods.

Heritage foods previously thought of as “ethnic foods” can and should be named based on their country of origin. In the same way we name French or Swiss cuisine, we can be intentional with our language and name Haitian food or Ethiopian food without generally calling them ethnic foods.

In my new cookbook, Eating From Our Roots, I talk about the importance of creating space for non-European and American foods as a part of the health discussion. I examine how these foods have been removed from the health lexicon and labeled as “unhealthy,” and how to add them to your diet in a way that celebrates their flavors and preparation techniques.

I recommend using the book's recipes to encourage yourself and your dinner guests to reimagine what cuisines are normalized and which ones are othered in your life.