It's entirely possible to meet your protein needs when following a plant-based diet, but you'll need to pay a little more attention to your meal and snack choices to ensure you're maintaining optimal protein intake.

First, it's important to note that the current recommended dietary allowance (RDA)26 for protein, which is set at 0.8 gram per kg (g/kg) of body weight [0.36 gram of protein per pound (g/lb)], isn't what you should be aiming for when it comes to protein intake.

The RDA is the minimum amount of protein your body needs to meet amino acid requirements, prevent muscle loss, and maintain nitrogen balance. Most experts argue that the optimal protein intake for active people is closer to 1.2 to 2.0 g/kg per day26 (0.54–0.9 g/lb), which is much higher than the RDA.

Protein researcher and professor at McMaster University Stuart Phillips, Ph.D., agrees. He believes that most people should be taking in at least 1.2 g/kg (0.54 g/lb) of protein per day. In order to meet those needs, he encourages those on plant-based diets to pay special attention to protein. "I like to try and encourage people to think about protein at all meals," Phillips tells mindbodygreen.