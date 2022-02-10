This Healthier Take On Creamy Spinach Artichoke Dip Supports Longevity

When you're snacking on dips at a Super Bowl party (or any other time for that matter), you might not be thinking about how they're affecting your cellular health. But if you knew that the ingredients in that food promote a natural process in your body called methylation—therefore supporting your cardiovascular, neurological, and detox systems, along with promoting longevity—you'd probably go in for another scoop.

This yummy, creamy (thanks to the soaked cashews) plant-based dip means you can bring a methylation-friendly appetizer to a party—or keep it just for yourself. The artichokes make this a high-fiber feast that feels like a super satisfying dish.