This Healthier Take On Creamy Spinach Artichoke Dip Supports Longevity

The Ingredients In This Healthy Spinach Artichoke Dip Help Support Longevity
When you're snacking on dips at a Super Bowl party (or any other time for that matter), you might not be thinking about how they're affecting your cellular health. But if you knew that the ingredients in that food promote a natural process in your body called methylation—therefore supporting your cardiovascular, neurological, and detox systems, along with promoting longevity—you'd probably go in for another scoop.
This yummy, creamy (thanks to the soaked cashews) plant-based dip means you can bring a methylation-friendly appetizer to a party—or keep it just for yourself. The artichokes make this a high-fiber feast that feels like a super satisfying dish.
Spinach artichoke dip recipe
ultimate multivitamin+
Built-in B complex with methylation technology for cellular energy*
6 servings
Prep time: 10 minutes, plus
Cook time: 20 minutes (1 serving = presoak time for the cashews about 3/4 cup)
Methyl donors: cashews, garlic, spinach, artichokes
DNA methylation adaptogens: cashews, garlic, lemon, spinach, artichokes, extra-virgin olive oil
Ingredients
- 1 cup raw cashews, presoaked for 2 hours in 2⁄3 cup water, soaking liquid reserved
- 4 large cloves garlic
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 4 cups packed fresh spinach
- 2 (14-ounce) cans artichoke hearts, packed in water, drained and rinsed
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Method
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- Using a high-powered blender or food processor, blend the cashews with half of their soaking liquid until you have a completely smooth cashew cream.
- Add the remaining ingredients and pulse until desired dip consistency. You may need to scrape the sides down intermittently and add more of the soaking liquid to keep the dip creamy.
- Transfer to an oven-safe dish and bake until hot and bubbly, 15 to 20 minutes.
- Serve with the “Everything” Seed Crackers, Rosemary and Sea Salt Crackers, or vegetable crudites.
Nutritional breakdown:
(for the dip only, not including the crackers)
- Fat: 58.9%
- Carb: 32.2%
- Protein: 8.9%
- Calories: 334.2 kcal
- Fat: 22.9 g
- Carbohydrates: 29.1 g
- Fiber: 10.5 g
- Sugar: 3.5 g
- Protein: 10.2 g
Excerpted from Younger You: Reduce Your Bio Age and Live Longer, Better by Kara N. Fitzgerald, N.D. Copyright © 2022. Available from Hachette Go, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, Inc.
ultimate multivitamin+
Built-in B complex with methylation technology for cellular energy*
ultimate multivitamin+
Built-in B complex with methylation technology for cellular energy*