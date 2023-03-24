Protein is a macronutrient, which is a nutrient that your body needs in large amounts. Protein is known for its role in muscle protein synthesis and maintenance, but it’s also necessary for hormone and neurotransmitter production, immune function, and many other essential processes.

Taking in optimal protein on a daily basis helps keep your body healthy and is important for maintaining lean muscle mass and bone strength. Following a higher-protein diet is also effective for promoting weight loss25 and can make it easier to reach your body composition goals.

Fortunately, there’s plenty of sources of protein to choose from, no matter what type of diet you choose to follow. Eating a combination of plant and animal-based proteins is the best way to cover your daily protein needs, but some people follow diets that restrict or cut out animal-based products.

Even though it’s entirely possible to meet your protein needs following a plant-based diet, animal-based proteins are considered26 to be of higher nutritional quality compared to plant-based protein.

This is because plant-based proteins lack some essential amino acids27 , like lysine, and have lower digestibility compared with animal proteins.

“Two scoring systems—the protein-digestibility corrected amino acid score (PDCAAS) and the digestible indispensable amino score (DIAAS)—would say that animal-source proteins have higher scores. In other words, they are more digestible and have a higher content of essential (indispensable) amino acids, the amino acids we need to get from our food” Stuart Phillips, Ph.D, a protein researcher and professor at McMaster University, tells mindbodygreen.

So, if you’re following a strict plant-based diet, you’ll need to pay extra attention to your protein choices to make sure you’re getting enough of this essential macronutrient on a daily basis. Phillips encourages those following a plant-based diet to think about adding protein to every meal and snack to ensure they're taking in a variety of amino acids and hitting their protein goals.