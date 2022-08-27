Is anyone else consistently disappointed by granola? The crunchy clusters are kind of reminiscent of an ex-boyfriend: sweet and seemingly good for you at first, but ultimately full of garbage and kind of a letdown. Seriously though, so many are laden with excess sugar, artificial flavors, or processed oils—all of which I'd personally like to keep as far away from my smoothie bowl as possible, thank you very much. Sure, there are a couple of brands doing it right (you can read all about my healthy picks here)—but when in doubt, I'm all about having agency and crafting some homemade granola that checks all of my boxes. Case in point: This cardamom & ginger granola recipe I whipped up this weekend.

Whenever I make granola, I generally eyeball the ingredients—a little bit of this, a little of that—without really taking stock of what I created. However, once I took a bite of this latest creation, I immediately typed out the recipe. This concoction managed to be just the right amount of crunchy, chewy, and sweet—all while packed with ingredients that I know will nourish my body. I'm talking: antioxidant-rich ginger which gets just the right amount of candied in the heat of the oven; underrated and nutrient packed pumpkin seeds; and cardamom with all its wonderful anti-inflammatory properties.