Curb Your Sweet Tooth With This Versatile & Heart-Healthy Spice

“Cardamom has floral luxurious notes that makes everything it touches taste like dessert (without the added sugar),” Koya tells mbg.

The Ayurvedic spice is made from the seeds of the cardamom plant, which is in the same family as ginger and turmeric. Just like its relatives, cardamom contains anti-inflammatory antioxidants and lowers oxidative stress.

Ground cardamom has also been shown to support cardiovascular health by lowering overall blood pressure in people with hypertension.

Its sweet, mild, floral essence not only enhances baked goods, but has also been said to freshen bad breath and fight the bacteria causing cavities, due to its antibacterial properties and pleasant aroma. And since oral health is linked to heart health, cardamom may support the cardiovascular system in more ways than one.