Curb Your Sweet Tooth With This Versatile & Heart-Healthy Spice

The Ayurvedic Spice To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth + Benefits
By their name alone, it’s implied that spices are, well, spicy. Sprinkling too much capsaicin-containing spices (think: paprika and cayenne) onto a dish will most likely make your eyes water. However, not everything on the spice rack adds a savory or spicy flair.
When she’s hankering to satisfy her sweet tooth naturally, spice expert Kanchan Koya, Ph.D., turns to one magical spice: cardamom.
Benefits of cardamom.
“Cardamom has floral luxurious notes that makes everything it touches taste like dessert (without the added sugar),” Koya tells mbg.
The Ayurvedic spice is made from the seeds of the cardamom plant, which is in the same family as ginger and turmeric. Just like its relatives, cardamom contains anti-inflammatory antioxidants and lowers oxidative stress.
Ground cardamom has also been shown to support cardiovascular health by lowering overall blood pressure in people with hypertension.
Its sweet, mild, floral essence not only enhances baked goods, but has also been said to freshen bad breath and fight the bacteria causing cavities, due to its antibacterial properties and pleasant aroma. And since oral health is linked to heart health, cardamom may support the cardiovascular system in more ways than one.
How to add cardamom.
While cardamom can be added to savory dishes, it’s one of the best spices (next to cinnamon and ginger) to add to baked goods or other sweet treats. Along with being floral, cardamom has subtle citrus and mint flavor tones.
Start your day with a nourishing red berry chia pudding, and end your day with this cardamom ghee sleep tonic.
When you’re craving a cooling dessert, you can add cardamom to this fig and date milkshake. For a warmer sweet treat, sprinkle it into a coffee cake, a berry crumble, a pistachio loaf, or sugar cookies—the options are truly endless.
