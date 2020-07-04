Ayurveda is one of the world's oldest systems of holistic health and healing. It treats health as a balance between the body, mind, soul, and senses, made possible when we harmonize with the cycles and rhythms of nature throughout the year.

The system's food and lifestyle recommendations vary from season to season, based on the movement of the earth around the sun and the fluctuations in the five ayurvedic elements in the atmosphere. In the summer season, vata dosha, which corresponds to movement, is naturally high. Pitta dosha, which corresponds to fire and water elements and governs metabolism, is also increasing and peaks in the fall. Therefore, it's important to consume foods and drinks that are balancing to both vata and pitta doshas in the summertime.

The taste profiles that are most balancing to both of these doshas are sweet foods like fruits and nuts, moist foods, and liquids. Here are some of my personal favorite ayurvedic cooling drinks that follow seasonal guidelines and can help to keep you calm, happy, and healthy this summer.