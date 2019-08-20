Understanding The Four Types Of Digestion Is The KEY To Healing Your Gut

Mind-body (dosha) types and agni types aside, how, when, where, how much, and with whom you eat are all just as important, if not more so, as the food that's on your plate. Eating too much raw, which is hard to digest if you don't have adequate agni, eating dinner too late in the day (especially a large, hard-to-digest meal) gives your body little chance to fully digest before bed, just as when it comes to breaking your overnight fast, eating too large a meal that's hard to digest too early in the day doesn't give your body the chance to fire up properly, so again it takes longer and can lead to more ama.

Proper digestion is also very much dependent on your environment, which can help or hinder, so try to eat mindfully (i.e., without undue distractions), taking the time to enjoy your food and be grateful for it (rather than stressfully multitasking), listening to your body, and stopping when you're satisfied but not overly full (rather than just going by what's on your plate—efficient digestion needs room to take place!). Reduce incompatible food combos (Ayurveda suggests an intake of fruits, starches, proteins and fats separately at different times of the day) such as dairy and fruit or dairy and fish, avoiding iced or chilled drinks. Long, slow cooking renders your food easier to digest while marrying ingredients that might otherwise be incompatible, making it all less taxing on the body, as does being emotionally present as well as physically when eating a meal that will ultimately become part of you.

All of this helps your digestive fire burn bright and healthy, or at least begin to repair from previous upheaval. And the good news is that the qualities of a lively, healthily burning digestive fire are exactly what we need to start burning away the sticky, cold, wet, heavy qualities of ama in our system. As you can see, good digestion is important for overall health and body function, so play by that rule first before fussing about what makes the perfect plate of food—a far simpler and more romantic and intuitive approach to health and diet than trying to work out calories and chemical components!