4 Natural Ayurvedic Solutions To Banish Gas & Bloating

In Ayurveda, the way you eat matters just as much as what you eat. When you chew quickly, in a hurry, your digestion suffers and it can easily lead to uncomfortable gas and bloating. By taking your time and really chewing your food up to 30 times per bite, you'll also enjoy your food more. Chewing that many times can be uncomfortable at first, but that number encourages us to really slow down the tendency to inhale food, particularly when we're hungry or distracted by work while eating.

There are three bioforces (called doshas) that contribute to both health and disease in Ayurveda. One of them is called vata dosha, and its main function is movement. When you start moving around too soon after you eat, or work in front of your computer, this bioforce gets agitated.

Sitting and eating slowly, with your full attention on your food, and then remaining still for three to four minutes afterward makes a world of difference for your digestion.