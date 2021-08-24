4 Natural Ayurvedic Solutions To Banish Gas & Bloating
In Ayurveda, the ancient medical system of healthy living from India, your state of digestion is considered the key indicator of good health—and regular, persistent gas and bloating are signs that your digestive system and overall health are in need of some support.
Fortunately, there are many all-natural, efficient Ayurvedic home remedies you can use to heal your gut and prevent and mitigate uncomfortable gas. Here are the tips recommend to my own students who have frequent gas and bloating:
1. Eat only cooked foods.
In Ayurveda the digestive system is described as being similar to a fire. Like a physical fire, whenever you put cold water or food into it, what do you think happens? That's right: It extinguishes.
It's amazing what a it makes to eat cooked versus raw foods. Doing so allows the stove to "predigest" your food before it reaches your mouth—which means your digestive fire does not have to work as hard to process and convert your food into nourishment for your body.
2. Add digestive spices to your food.
Ayurvedic spices can also be used to increase your digestive fire and help prevent gas when consumed regularly with your food. In particular, cumin seeds, ajwain (bishop's weed) seeds, fennel seeds, freshly grated ginger, and hing (asafetida) are potent digestive spices.
If you want to cook with them, heat up some ghee (clarified butter that has many medicinal benefits, including helping prevent gas). Then add ½ teaspoon of cumin, ajwain, fennel seeds, and a small pinch of hing. You can then grate fresh ginger into the pan. Stir for about 30 seconds and then add this combination to your vegetables, meat, or beans.
If you're not cooking, you can put cumin, ajwain seeds, fennel seeds, and a couple of pinches of hing into a blender to create a table spice that you can later add to your savory dishes. (Note: If you have any heat sensitivity, heartburn, or a tendency to have acid reflux, consult an Ayurvedic practitioner prior to consuming ginger and hing, which are considered heating spices.)
3. Chew more slowly.
In Ayurveda, the way you eat matters just as much as what you eat. When you chew quickly, in a hurry, your digestion suffers and it can easily lead to uncomfortable gas and bloating. By taking your time and really chewing your food up to 30 times per bite, you'll also enjoy your food more. Chewing that many times can be uncomfortable at first, but that number encourages us to really slow down the tendency to inhale food, particularly when we're hungry or distracted by work while eating.
There are three bioforces (called doshas) that contribute to both health and disease in Ayurveda. One of them is called vata dosha, and its main function is movement. When you start moving around too soon after you eat, or work in front of your computer, this bioforce gets agitated.
Sitting and eating slowly, with your full attention on your food, and then remaining still for three to four minutes afterward makes a world of difference for your digestion.
4. Chew on fennel seeds after meals.
If you've ever been to an Indian restaurant, you'll notice that they often have a stash of fennel seeds mixed with rock candy waiting for you by the cash register on your way out. Fennel seeds are believed to boost your digestion and counteract post-mealtime gas.
When you consume ½ teaspoon of fennel seeds with rock candy after meals, it's an excellent all-natural source of acid relief. If you don't have acidity or heat-related issues, you can chew on ½ teaspoon of fennel and ajwain seeds for anti-gas benefits.
Wishing you a happy and healthy time eating—and digesting—your food.
Want to turn your passion for wellbeing into a fulfilling career? Become a Certified Health Coach! Learn more here.