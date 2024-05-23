Skip to Content
Functional Food

The Only Drink That Boosts My Focus & Energy Levels Without Causing A Major Crash

May 23, 2024
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

As much as I prioritize sleep and recovery, I still have days where I need an extra boost of energy. Typically I reach for a second cup of coffee to help power me through the afternoon slump, but I end up crashing a few hours later.

I figured exhausted evenings were the price I had to for productive mornings—but then I got the chance to test out Odyssey's Mushroom Elixir's. The functional beverage harnesses the power of adaptogenic mushrooms to promote energy and concentration without the hard comedown.

After one month I integration the sparkling beverage into my routine, here's my honest review of Odyssey's caffeinated drink lineup, including a full taste test.

What is Odyssey Elixir?

Scott Frohman founded Odyssey Elixir after discovering the power of functional mushrooms. Per the brand, he started every morning mixing a blend of chaga, reishi, and lion's man into his coffee.

The blend had a positive impact on Frohman's energy levels and cognitive function–and the idea for Odyssey Elixirs was born.

Today the brand offers three product lines: Original Core, 222, and Revive.

All three beverages pack 2750 mg of mushroom extracts, but their purpose varies. The 222 and Core lines boost focus and energy with caffeine, while the Revive line supports hydration and mood sans caffeine.

How do Odyssey Elixirs work?

Functional mushrooms have adaptogenic properties or are organic compounds that support our nervous system's response1 to stress. Although all mushroom's cell walls contain beta glucans—which research links to heart health, immune function, and gut health2—their exact benefits varies by type.

Odyssey Elixirs channel the power of two types of mushrooms: Lion's mane and cordyceps. The former supports cognitive function and mental sharpness3, while the latter is best known for promoting physical energy.

Odyssey Elixir in testers hand next to photo of red can held above green leaves
Image by Amazon / mbg creative

Every sparkling beverage from Odyssey contains 2750 mg of mushrooms per serving, along with 100 mg of panax ginseng extract and 85 mg of L-Theanine. This combo promotes relaxation and less stress with more energy.

Additionally the caffeinated 222 and Core lines have green tea extract, which research shows promotes a healthy weight4, supports heart health5, and enhances skin health6. On the other hand, the relaxation-focused Revive line boasts magnesium, zinc, and vitamin C.

How do Odyssey Elixir's taste?

First things first, I should clarify these functional mushroom beverages do not taste like mushrooms.

Sweetened with monk fruit extract—one of the healthier artificial sweeteners—the carbonated drinks taste like tropical vacations with natural flavors that closely resemble their namesake fruits.

Odyssey 222

The Odyssey 222 line has 222mg of caffeine per drink. For reference, a typical cup of coffee has 95mg. Due to the high caffeine content, I only drank this elixir on days when I skipped my morning coffee and tea.

Along with drinking these beverages sporadically throughout the month, I also did a taste test where I tried each flavor consecutively to help find my favorite one.

Below, my final ranking:

If you're not sure the best flavor for you tastebuds, you can purchase a variety pack with three of each flavor. And yes, they're available with Amazon's subscribe and save.

Odyssey Elixir 222 side-by-side with green, blue, red, and yellow can
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative

Odyssey Original Core

The Original Core line only has 85m of caffeine per serving—less than coffee—and comes in four flavors. I typically drank these energy drinks on days when I'd had my morning brew but still felt the need to energize.

Similar to the 222 line, I tested each flavor ones in my regular routine before completing a side-by-side taste test.

My final ranking:

Odyssey Elixir Core in pink, red, orange, purple can side-by-side
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative

Personally, I'm a bigger fan of the original Elixir flavors; I find the monk fruit extract is less noticeable, and the fruit-inspired flavors better align with my palette. That being said, I do think the Odyssey 222 line is a great option for days when you need an extra punch of energy.

Are Odyssey Elixirs good for you?

These functional elixirs are technically energy drinks—but I'd be remiss not to mention these drinks have an ingredient list that you can read. Erthyritol was the only ingredients that really gave me pause on the ingredient label.

The sugar alcohol occasionally gives me digestive issues, even though it's naturally found in small quantities of grapes, pears, and mushrooms. However I didn't notice any adverse side effects from drinking these elixirs (even the highly caffeinated Odyssey 222 line).

Odyssey Elixir side-by-side with nutrition label showing + benefits explanation on can
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative

The final takeaway

If you need an extra boost of energy without the crash, then you can't go wrong with the Odyssey Elixirs. The functional energy drinks harness the powers of adaptogens to promote more energy and focus—and I found they were the perfect way to power through a long day.

My recommendation? Stock up on the brand's Original Passion Fruit Orange & Guava flavor when you make your first purchase with our promo code MBG30 directly on the brand's website.

