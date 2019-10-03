How Green Tea Extract Can Help You Control Your Appetite & Reach Your Happy Weight

While most weight loss supplements come with a myriad of scary downsides, there are only a few side effects of green tea extract to watch out for. The most common you'll experience when you start taking green tea extract is a quick burst of energy, like you just had a shot of espresso. If you've ever had too much coffee, you know the icky experience of feeling jittery and unable to focus that sometimes follows this rush, so be careful if you're sensitive to caffeine. And if you have trouble sleeping, avoid taking green tea extract late in the day.

A few more things to consider: Just like a cup of most kinds of tea, green tea extract acts as a diuretic. Make sure to drink lots of water throughout the day to help avoid dehydration. If you have gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), you may want to steer clear too, since green tea has been shown to spur symptoms like heartburn and regurgitation.

And one study in the journal Cancer Prevention Research, which evaluated more than 1,000 women, found that a portion of the participants who took a very high dose of green tea extract developed abnormalities in their liver function.

"It's safer than coffee, alcohol, and a lot of other things, but it can be taxing on the liver," said Werner-Gray. So if you have a liver disease or disorder, like hepatitis or hemochromatosis, be sure to talk to your doctor before adding any supplement to your diet.

Overall, research has yet to find severe green tea extract side effects in healthy people. The best way to minimize your risk is to stick to the dosage recommended by the supplement manufacturer (typically 250 to 500 milligrams per day).