How Green Tea Extract Can Help You Control Your Appetite & Reach Your Happy Weight
Who doesn't occasionally dream of a magic pill that will help you reach all your wildest health goals? While science has yet to make that wish a reality, some people are saying nature may have already done the work for us. Enter green tea extract. Supplement manufacturers are infusing this concentrated form of green tea into products that promise to help us control our appetites and reach our happy weights—naturally and without any side effects.
Sounds pretty great, but is it legit? Here's what we know so far about what green tea extract does for weight loss, as well as the other health benefits of the antioxidant-rich substance.
Does green tea really help promote weight loss?
This super-concentrated version of green tea comes in powders, pills, and liquids that you can take during or after a meal to help boost your metabolism. And there's good science to back it up: One study found that when 12 healthy men ingested green tea extract capsules and exercised for 30 minutes, their fat oxidation rates were 17 percent higher than when they consumed a placebo.
Those findings echo prior research on green tea extract for weight loss, which found that participants who consumed a beverage with the compounds found in green tea had higher rates of fat burning and a faster metabolism, both while exercising and resting. And in 2016, a study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition found that overweight women dropped about 2.5 pounds on average, saw decreases in their body mass index, and reduced their waist size when they took a high dose of green tea extract for 12 weeks.
Clearly there's evidence backing up those green tea extract weight loss claims you might have seen online or at the grocery store. But how exactly does it work?
The secret lies in green tea extract's high concentration of antioxidants called catechins, which have been correlated with a reduction in body fat. Green tea extract's high caffeine content also likely plays a role in its weight loss benefits. One study found that people who consumed high amounts of caffeine and green tea lost more weight and fat mass than those who consumed less of it. Other research, published in Food Science and Biotechnology, found that caffeine can actually signal the body to break down fat. So it's likely that the caffeine and antioxidants work in tandem as a catalyst for weight loss.
“When the green tea extract goes into the body, the antioxidants and caffeine enter the cells and help the body burn calories and fat,” said Liana Werner-Gray, a health and nutrition coach who specializes in weight loss at Complete Wellness NYC. "Green tea extract is a good, natural way to lose weight. We have so many studies to back it up."
If you've already got some matcha in your pantry, you might be wondering: Can I lose weight by drinking a cup of green tea instead of taking the extract? Not quite. Swapping out heavier drinks, like soda and lattes, for green tea can certainly help you cut calories, but beyond that, drinking tea instead of taking green tea extract probably won't give you the weight loss results you're looking for. (However, that doesn't mean it's not a healthy practice!)
The bottom line? It works, but you should also pair it with a healthy lifestyle.
With all that being said, it's important to be realistic about how much weight you can lose with the extract alone.
"If the only thing you change about your life is adding green tea extract, without doing anything else differently, you can expect to lose up to half a pound in a month," said Werner-Gray. Green tea extract's weight loss properties are backed by reputable scientific research, but you should pair the supplement with other healthy changes for the best results. You're going to want to pair the extract with lifestyle tweaks like limiting gluten, dairy, and preservatives, eating whole, unprocessed foods, exercising regularly, and reducing stress wherever you can.
"I think green tea extract is wonderful—studies show that it is actually quite anti-inflammatory, so it can be beneficial to overall health," Amy Shah, M.D., immunologist and mbg Collective member, said.
Other benefits of green tea extract you should know about.
Another thing you might see if you start taking green tea extract is—hallelujah!—reduced inflammation. Studies show that the polyphenols in green tea are potent in antioxidants that could make it a viable treatment for chronic inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's disease, pancreatitis, and hepatitis.
It might also play a role in heart health. Researchers have found links between green tea extract and the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease—the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Green tea extract has been shown to reduce blood pressure in people with obesity who consumed 376 milligrams of it daily for three months. Prevention of diabetes (another leading cause of death in the United States) is another health benefit of green tea extract. It all goes back to those catechins, which have also been shown to improve insulin activity and blood sugar tolerance.
But what about the side effects?
While most weight loss supplements come with a myriad of scary downsides, there are only a few side effects of green tea extract to watch out for. The most common you'll experience when you start taking green tea extract is a quick burst of energy, like you just had a shot of espresso. If you've ever had too much coffee, you know the icky experience of feeling jittery and unable to focus that sometimes follows this rush, so be careful if you're sensitive to caffeine. And if you have trouble sleeping, avoid taking green tea extract late in the day.
A few more things to consider: Just like a cup of most kinds of tea, green tea extract acts as a diuretic. Make sure to drink lots of water throughout the day to help avoid dehydration. If you have gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), you may want to steer clear too, since green tea has been shown to spur symptoms like heartburn and regurgitation.
And one study in the journal Cancer Prevention Research, which evaluated more than 1,000 women, found that a portion of the participants who took a very high dose of green tea extract developed abnormalities in their liver function.
"It's safer than coffee, alcohol, and a lot of other things, but it can be taxing on the liver," said Werner-Gray. So if you have a liver disease or disorder, like hepatitis or hemochromatosis, be sure to talk to your doctor before adding any supplement to your diet.
Overall, research has yet to find severe green tea extract side effects in healthy people. The best way to minimize your risk is to stick to the dosage recommended by the supplement manufacturer (typically 250 to 500 milligrams per day).
So is green tea extract the weight loss secret we've been looking for?
The research definitely shows promise that this natural supplement can help you shed a few excess pounds—and possibly benefit your body in many other ways too. Use it as an enhancement to an already healthy lifestyle to reap a range of rewards.
