We’re In The Era Of Mocktails—What It Means For Our Health (And Social Life)
While we all take our drinks a little differently—herbaceous, on the sweet side, extra tart with a spicy rim—there’s one truth we can get behind: Everything's better with a sparkling-sip in hand. Enjoying a refreshment while catching up with a friend or after a long day of work is nothing short of ritual. And that includes mocktails or a chilled can of Waterloo Sparkling Water.
The way we’re drinking is evolving. The sober curious trend is alive and well, with 41% of Americans planning to drink less alcohol in 2024. But also, our collective interest in mocktails is on the rise, carving out a new way to bond over beverages. We’re realizing that when it comes to flavor and fun, mixing up a special mocktail recipe can also hit the spot—and comes with a few benefits too.
A case for more mocktails
We're here for the philosophy of moderation. That said, there are undeniable benefits that come with opting for a mocktail.
We like to think of mocktails as a blank canvas for whatever your well-being goals might be. If you’re looking to support immunity this time of year (aren’t we all), you can craft an elixir with ingredients rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, like citrus or pomegranate. If you’re in need of extra stress support, why not whip up a tonic using adaptogens and herbal support, like chamomile or maca root. A mocktail isn’t just a refreshment, but an opportunity to streamline the nutrients you need most.
Not to mention, what would our lifestyles of wellness be without the satisfaction of cracking open a can of sparkling water? When we need a burst of crisp carbonation, custom flavors, aromas, and tastes, Waterloo Sparkling Water is the healthier option we look forward to. Made with purified water—plus zero sugar, calories, sweeteners, and sodium—this is certainly a case where simplicity feels like the ultimate sophistication.
A new kind of buzz
It’s a common thought that life without a buzz can’t be as eventful nor flavorful. But the world of mocktails is hastily debunking that myth. Even on its own, a chilled can of Waterloo Sparkling Water has a special way of dazzling our senses. Whether it’s the delightfully ripe peach aroma of Waterloo Peach or the complex ginger notes in the nostalgic Waterloo Ginger Citrus Twist—we can’t help but savor every sip, same as any other drink.
And when you start combining these flavors with other ingredients? It’s no wonder that mocktails are establishing a league of their own. If you’ve ever scrolled through mocktail recipes on TikTok—you know what we’re getting at. Fruity shrubs, spiced simple syrups, coconut milk ice cubes, decadent garnishes made with citrus shavings and salt—mocktails know no limits.
So before you assume that less drinks equals less fun, try unleashing your creativity with surprising flavor combinations. Or (for a taste of major league flavor artistry) crack open a Waterloo Blackberry Lemonade Sparkling Water. Upping your mocktail game is guaranteed to shake up excitement… Minus the next-day headache.
Embrace your options
Certain moments call for different drinks. For those evenings that call for just the right amount of carbonation, a clear mind, and full flavor, keep a case of Waterloo Black Cherry Sparkling Water in your fridge. For those big weekend plans, try getting creative with your friends about what kind of mocktail you should mix up.
The point is, like all aspects of well-being—what, when, and how we drink looks different for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood to enjoy a cocktail, mocktail, sparkling water, or all the above—isn’t everything better when you have options?
As we explore this new era of mocktails, the conversation has never been about shaming the occasional cocktail. It’s about embracing the choices that feel authentic to us—whether that’s bonding over a great glass of wine or a mocktail with botanicals we’re still learning how to pronounce. We’re here to celebrate a lifestyle full of possibility—for the sober curious and mocktail enthusiasts alike. Cheers to that!
