We’re In The Era Of Mocktails—What It Means For Our Health (And Social Life)

We like to think of mocktails as a blank canvas for whatever your well-being goals might be. If you’re looking to support immunity this time of year (aren’t we all), you can craft an elixir with ingredients rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, like citrus or pomegranate. If you’re in need of extra stress support, why not whip up a tonic using adaptogens and herbal support, like chamomile or maca root. A mocktail isn’t just a refreshment, but an opportunity to streamline the nutrients you need most.