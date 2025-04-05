Advertisement
Force Of Nature Review: Is This Popular Regenerative Meat Delivery Worth The Hype?
I used to lean heavily on seafood and plant-based proteins, but about three years ago I shifted to prioritizing high-quality animal protein—and I’ve noticed a significant difference in how I feel overall. I have more energy, I recover faster after workouts, and I feel healthier and more resilient overall.
That said, I’ve become very particular about the quality of meat I’m eating; and most grocery store options simply don’t cut it.
In an effort to find the best (i.e. responsibly sourced, nutrient dense, and flavorful) meat, I discovered Force of Nature, a meat delivery service focused on regenerative agriculture and whole-animal nutrition. I’ve already tested Good Chop and ButcherBox, so I figured why not give this one a go.
Below, find my full Force of Nature review, including what I tried, what I loved, and how it compares to other meat delivery services.
- Force of Nature is a meat delivery service offering grass-fed, pasture-raised meats sourced from regenerative farms.
- Force of Nature prioritizes nutrient density and environmental impact, with options for beef, bison, chicken, elk, venison, wild boar, and ancestral blends (organ and muscle meats).
- You can build your own box or choose from curated bundles. With a subscription you’ll get 5% off your order.
- I tested Force of Nature’s meat delivery and was impressed by the quality, flavor, and freshness. My favorite items were the Grass Fed Beef Burger Patties, Ground Bison, and Ancestral Blends.
- Compared to Good Chop and ButcherBox, I’d rank Force of Nature on top in terms of quality and taste, but slightly below on customization and affordability.
Why protein quality matters for health and longevity
You may be sick of hearing about the importance of eating more protein; but let’s focus for a minute on why the quality of protein you eat makes a difference.
Animal proteins (such as beef, bison, and organ meats) contain all nine essential amino acids, and they deliver nutrients like heme iron, vitamin B12, zinc, and choline in highly bioavailable forms.
In fact, studies show organ meats—like those found in Force of Nature’s ancestral blends—are extremely nutrient-dense1. Similar to bone broth, organ meats are rich in nutrients that are difficult to get from other foods in our daily diet.
Per the brand, meat from animals raised on regenerative farms is typically more nutrient-dense than conventionally raised animals, due to the wider range of nutrients from the plants these animals consume. Regeneratively raised meat has been shown to contain more omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants compared to conventionally raised meat.
By supporting regenerative farming practices, we're also prioritizing the health of our planet—which, of course, can help us all live longer, healthier lives.
What is Force of Nature?
Force of Nature is a meat company that was founded in Austin, Texas, by ranchers who wanted to make regenerative meat more accessible and appealing in order to restore the planet’s ecosystems instead of depleting them.
The brand is rooted in regenerative agriculture, which prioritizes soil health, biodiversity, carbon sequestration, and ethical treatment of animals.
Force of Nature offers a large variety of meat types and cuts, including beef, bison, chicken, venison, wild board, elk, and ancestral blends (which combine traditional cuts with organ meats like liver and heart).
Every product is either 100% grass-fed and finished (in the case of the beef, bison, venison, and elk), or pasture-raised (in the case of the chicken, wild boar, and pork).
I’ll be honest, I was a bit intimidated by the organ meats, but (spoiler alert:) they ended up being some of my favorites.
How does Force of Nature work?
Force of Nature doesn’t require a membership, which means you can build a one-time box or subscribe for recurring deliveries. Subscriptions come with a 5% discount, and you can choose how often your box arrives.
You can either build your own box by selecting individual cuts or choose from one of the brand’s curated bundles. I personally prefer the flexibility of building my own, especially since I like to rotate between beef, chicken, and bison depending on what I’m cooking that week.
The process is straightforward:
- Build your box by choosing individual items or selecting a curated bundle.
- Decide whether to subscribe for 5% off or stick with a one-time order.
- Choose your delivery frequency, then input your shipping and payment info.
- Your box will ship frozen in insulated packaging and typically arrives within 2 to 3 business days.
My delivery came quickly and the packaging kept everything solidly frozen for at least five hours after it was dropped off, which I appreciated since I cannot always be home to freeze deliveries immediately.
Everything I tried from Force of Nature
To give a full-picture, honest Force of Nature review, I tested a variety of the brand’s best-selling meats and evaluated each based on quality and flavor.
Here’s everything I tested from Force of Nature:
- Ground Chicken
- Ground Chicken Ancestral Blend
- Ground Beef
- Ground Beef Ancestral Blend
- Ground Bison
- Ground Bison Ancestral Blend
- Grass Fed Beef Burger Patties
In the past, I’ve also tested a few of the brand’s ground elk, sausages and hot dogs, which are great options for grilling or quick protein-packed meals.
My experience testing Force of Nature
Before I even tasted the Force of Nature meats I could tell the quality was a big step above what I typically find at my local grocery store (although, side note: These meats are also available at over 4,000 retail stores nationwide, including Whole Foods!).
The color is brighter and the meat just looks fresher. And, sure enough, the taste matched my expectations. Everything I cooked from my Force of Nature meat delivery had a richer flavor and a better texture. I also felt like it was less greasy and surprisingly did not set off my air purifier quite as much as I’m used to.
I used the Ground Bison to make burgers with minimal seasoning and the flavor was bold and delicious. The Ground Beef worked perfectly for weeknight tacos (a staple in my rotation!), and the Ground Chicken held up well in my meal-prepped homemade breakfast sausage patties.
Okay, I know you’re wondering about those ancestral blends. I used them for quick lunches—usually in a protein-forward plate with just the ground meat, greens, and avocado—and I was shocked by how delicious they were.
The ancestral blends tasted pretty much just like the traditional cuts, but perhaps slightly richer. What surprised me though was I genuinely felt like I had more energy and was more satiated on the days I ate this for lunch. Plus, they helped me consistently hit my protein goals with ease.
Even after just one week of testing these meats, I looked forward to cooking with them—and I truly feel like my standards have been raised.
What I love about Force of Nature:
- Force of Nature offers a wide variety of proteins beyond standard cuts
- All meats are grass-fed, grass-finished, or pasture-raised
- The brand places a strong emphasis on regenerative farming
- Ancestral blends make organ meats approachable and easy to incorporate
- The packaging is recyclable and shipping is efficient
- There’s no commitment required
What I'd change about Force of Nature
The only thing I’d love to see is more curated box options with built-in savings. At the time of writing this, there are only five bundles and only one comes with a discount.
While the pricing reflects the premium quality, a few more bundle options would make it easier to commit for regular use. The 5% subscription discount helps, but it doesn’t offer the same savings as some other brands’ larger boxes.
How Force of Nature compares to other meat delivery services
I’ve tested quite a few meat delivery services over the years (including two cult-favorites, Good Chop and ButcherBox), and Force of Nature stands out in a few key ways.
In terms of taste and quality, Force of Nature ranks at the very top. Don’t get me wrong: I actually do enjoy Good Chop and ButcherBox. But Force of Nature seems just a bit fresher. The flavor is slightly richer, and the texture is slightly better.
Where it does fall a hair short is affordability and customization.
While you can build your own box simply by adding whichever cuts you want to your cart, there aren’t as many curated bundles or budget-friendly bulk options as you’ll find with other subscriptions. Good Chop, for example, offers larger box sizes with more cut variety at a lower cost per serving.
That said, Force of Nature is more flexible when it comes to order size.
With ButcherBox or Good Chop, I often feel like I have to clear out my entire freezer to make room. Force of Nature lets you order smaller quantities without committing to a giant box, which is a huge win if you have limited space or just want to test a few cuts before going all-in. Plus, a subscription is never required.
So while it may not be the cheapest option, it might just be the best meat delivery service for someone who values quality and sourcing above all else.
Is Force of Nature worth it?
If you’re serious about prioritizing protein and you care about the quality (which you should!) then yes, Force of Nature is worth it.
I was genuinely impressed by the flavor, nutrient density, and sourcing standards of Force of Nature, and I do plan to make these meats a staple in my freezer.
Whether you’re looking to improve your recovery, build muscle, or simply cook with better ingredients, this brand makes high-quality meat more accessible.
The takeaway
I’ve gone from fear of cooking meat at home to a self-proclaimed expert in the world of meat delivery services. And after testing all the best options, Force of Nature stands out for its commitment to regenerative farming and delicious, nutrient-dense meats.
From the ancestral blends to the grass-fed staples, everything I tried exceeded my expectations on taste and quality.