I Tested Good Chop & ButcherBox To See Which Meat Delivery Is Best — My Honest Verdict
Meat delivery subscriptions have been a godsend for my protein goals. Prior to testing ButcherBox and Good Chop, I was struggling to get enough high-quality protein into my diet—but now my freezer is stocked, my meal prep game is strong, and I'm hitting 100 grams per day.
Of course, all good things must come to an end. I was gifted these subscription boxes for testing purposes, and it's time to decide which meat delivery I'll stick with when my stock runs out.
So, who wins in the battle of Good Chop vs. ButcherBox? Find out everything you need to know in my detailed comparison.
Good Chop vs. ButcherBox quality & sourcing
Sourcing is one of the very first things I check when researching meat delivery services. I love that ButcherBox is the largest meat brand to be named a Certified B Corporation, meaning it's gone through extensive evaluation for social and environmental performance and animal welfare.
Good Chop also has high standards for its meat and seafood. Both brands carefully vet their partners, sourcing only from farmers and ranchers who also value animal welfare and sustainability.
ButcherBox is taking things a step further, promising that every facility the brand works with is routinely inspected and approved by the USDA or a comparable agency. All ButcherBox chicken is certified organic, and all beef is 100% grass-fed. The seafood is wild-caught, and the pork is raised crate-free.
Good Chop does have options for 100% grass-fed beef and organic chicken, but I was a little disappointed that the majority of its cuts are not organic or grass-fed. However, the brand does have the upper hand with the fact that it only sources from the United States, while ButcherBox gets its meat and seafood from the U.S., Australia, and Canada.
Good Chop vs. ButcherBox selection
Both Good Chop and ButcherBox allow you to choose six cuts for the smallest box, and they each have over 50 options to choose from.
On the meat front, both brands have options for ground beef, rib-eye steak, steak tips, bison, pork butt, ground pork, chicken breasts, chicken thighs, sausage, and more. They each have wild-caught sockeye salmon, shrimp, scallops, and some additional seafood options.
The brands also both have a selection of precooked items. Good Chop has a lineup of desserts (which I find a bit random), egg bites, side dishes, crab cakes, and meatballs, while ButcherBox offers some frozen pasta, veggie burgers, meatballs, and gluten-free chicken nuggets (my personal favorite).
Our pick: Tie
Good Chop vs. ButcherBox cost
ButcherBox offers a $148 box, but it is a curated selection (no alterations!) and comes with only 8 to 11 pounds of meat. The smallest customizable ButcherBox costs $169 for 9 to 14 pounds of meat (about $12.07 per pound).
It's also worth noting that Good Chop is pretty much always having a sale. ButcherBox does not have sales quite as often, but the brand regularly offers enticing freebies such as free wild-caught salmon or ground beef in every box for one year.
Our pick: Good Chop
Good Chop vs. ButcherBox taste
Meat and seafood are two food groups where you can seriously taste the difference in high quality versus just so-so. Both companies flash-freeze their products at optimal freshness, which is another tastable difference!
When I used the Good Chop beef to make burgers, my boyfriend immediately asked me if I had done something different (compared to my typical grocery store meat). The Good Chop steaks were very tender and juicy, but the shrimp and chicken didn't taste much different from what I'd get at the grocery store.
Everything in my ButcherBox order was so fresh and flavorful. The pork was moist and flavorful, the salmon was delicious, and the chicken nuggets surpassed my expectations. The steak was not quite as good as the Good Chop cut, but I might have overcooked it.
Good Chop vs. ButcherBox customer experience
The ordering experience was seamless for both services: extremely self-explanatory, quick, and easy. I liked that I was able to choose specific delivery dates and that I was alerted of the shipment via email. Both shipments arrived on time and intact.
Bonus: Both Good Chop and ButcherBox can be paused or canceled at any time.
Our pick: Tie
Our final verdict
It was a close race, but ButcherBox came out on top. It wins for quality, sourcing, and taste, while Good Chop is the best option in terms of cost. Selection and customer experience were fairly even!
The takeaway
The quality of meat and seafood in these subscription boxes is a cut above what I'm used to getting from my local grocery store, and you truly can't beat the convenience. If you're deciding between ButcherBox and Good Chop, I'd personally recommend ButcherBox—but both are great options for anyone who prioritizes quality, sourcing, taste, and simplicity.
