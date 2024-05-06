Rumor has it, that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so why not kill two birds with one stone and pack a ton of protein into your first meal? An easy high-protein meal you can make ahead and grab on your way out the door is egg bites - specifically, these Masala Egg Bites developed by cookbook author, Vasudha Viswanath. The high protein content comes from a few sources in this bite-sized breakfast dish: eggs, cottage cheese, and cheddar. Plus, red bell pepper, onion, green chile, and spices deliver a burst of flavor in every cup, which is only 25 calories each.