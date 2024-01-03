This delicious and nutritious kale salad is filled with so many delightful flavors! The creamy dressing comes together quickly by simply blending goat cheese with a store-bought harissa and a few additional ingredients. The result is out-of-this-world flavor. The dressing is then tossed with kale, apples, golden raisins, and crunchy pumpkin seeds and topped off with warm chicken that is sautéed with curry powder and cumin. All the flavors marry together so beautifully for the perfect salad! This is a great meal-prep-friendly lunch—simply store the components in separate containers until you're ready to serve.