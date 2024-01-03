Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

Level Up Your Kale Salad With Curried Chicken & Creamy Harissa Dressing

Alex Snodgrass
Author:
Alex Snodgrass
January 03, 2024
Alex Snodgrass
Recipe Developer & Founder of The Defined Dish
By Alex Snodgrass
Recipe Developer & Founder of The Defined Dish
Alex Snodgrass is a recipe developer, health enthusiast, and founder of the popular blog and social media outlet The Defined Dish. Her first two books, The Defined Dish and The Comfortable Kitchen, were instant New York Times bestsellers. Her recipes use better-for-you ingredients and are known for being simple, easy, and full of flavor.
Curried Chicken and Kale Salad
Image by Kristen Kilpatrick
January 03, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

This delicious and nutritious kale salad is filled with so many delightful flavors! The creamy dressing comes together quickly by simply blending goat cheese with a store-bought harissa and a few additional ingredients. The result is out-of-this-world flavor. The dressing is then tossed with kale, apples, golden raisins, and crunchy pumpkin seeds and topped off with warm chicken that is sautéed with curry powder and cumin. All the flavors marry together so beautifully for the perfect salad! This is a great meal-prep-friendly lunch—simply store the components in separate containers until you're ready to serve. 

Curried Chicken & Kale Salad With Creamy Harissa Dressing

Makes: 4 servings

Total time: 30 minutes

Gluten-free, grain-free

Ingredients

For the creamy harissa dressing 

  • ¼ cup crumbled goat cheese 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons spicy or mild harissa sauce (I use Mina brand) 
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice (about 1 lemon) 
  • 1 teaspoon champagne vinegar 
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt 
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 

For the chicken

  • 1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into ½-inch cubes 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder 
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder 
  • ½ teaspoon smoked paprika 
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin 
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice (about ½ lemon) 

For the salad

  • 8 cups deribbed and finely chopped lacinato kale (about 2 bunches) 
  • 2 cups baby arugula 
  • 1 medium Honeycrisp apple, cored and cut into 2-inch-long thin matchsticks 
  • ¼ cup golden raisins
  • ½ cup salted roasted pumpkin seeds
  • ¼ cup roughly chopped fresh dill FOR SERVING 
  • ⅓ cup crumbled goat cheese 
  • ¼ cup roughly chopped fresh dill

Directions

  1. Make the creamy harissa dressing: In a blender or using an immersion blender in a wide-mouth jar, combine the dressing ingredients. Blend until the dressing is completely smooth. Set aside while you assemble the rest of the salad. This keeps in the fridge for 3 to 5 days. 
  2. Cook the chicken: Pat the chicken dry with paper towels. In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the chicken to the skillet and season with the salt, pepper, curry powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, and cumin. Toss to combine and cook, tossing occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and golden brown on all sides, 6 to 8 minutes. During the last minute of cooking, add the lemon juice to deglaze the pan. Toss to combine until each piece is evenly coated with lemon and spices. Remove from the heat and set aside. 
  3. Assemble the salad: In a large bowl, combine the kale, arugula, apple, raisins, pumpkin seeds, and dill. Pour a few tablespoons of the dressing onto the salad and toss until the kale is evenly coated and slightly wilted, 1 to 2 minutes.
  4. Divide the salad among four bowls, then evenly distribute the warm cooked chicken over it. Finish with the goat cheese crumbles, a drizzle of extra dressing, and the dill.

From Dinner Tonight by Alex Snodgrass. Copyright © 2023 by The Defined Dish LLC. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow Cookbooks, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

Functional Nutrition Training

A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive taught by the world’s foremost health & wellness experts

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

I'm A PhD Who Studies Sugar Addiction: Eat These 10 Foods To Crush Cravings
Functional Food

I'm A PhD Who Studies Sugar Addiction: Eat These 10 Foods To Crush Cravings

Nicole Avena, Ph.D.

This Protein Powder Packs 25 Grams (And Actually Tastes Good)
Functional Food

This Protein Powder Packs 25 Grams (And Actually Tastes Good)

Emma Loewe

3 Foods This MD Eats Daily To Ward Off Alzheimer's & Dementia
Functional Food

3 Foods This MD Eats Daily To Ward Off Alzheimer's & Dementia

Annie Fenn, MD

Looking To Build Muscle? This Protein Can Help (& It's Easy On The Stomach)
Functional Food

Looking To Build Muscle? This Protein Can Help (& It's Easy On The Stomach)

Emma Loewe

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & This Is My Favorite Mood-Boosting Breakfast
Functional Food

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & This Is My Favorite Mood-Boosting Breakfast

Hannah Frye

Edible Cookie Dough With 30 Grams Of Protein? Not Too Good To Be True!
Recipes

Edible Cookie Dough With 30 Grams Of Protein? Not Too Good To Be True!

Jamie Schneider

Protein Can Support Muscle Growth & Fat Loss — But Only If It Has This
Functional Food

Protein Can Support Muscle Growth & Fat Loss — But Only If It Has This

Emma Loewe

4 Side Effects Of Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach — And What To Do Instead
Functional Food

4 Side Effects Of Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach — And What To Do Instead

Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.

7 Nutrition Lessons From 2023 That Will Change The Way You Eat
Functional Food

7 Nutrition Lessons From 2023 That Will Change The Way You Eat

Emma Loewe

I'm A PhD Who Studies Sugar Addiction: Eat These 10 Foods To Crush Cravings
Functional Food

I'm A PhD Who Studies Sugar Addiction: Eat These 10 Foods To Crush Cravings

Nicole Avena, Ph.D.

This Protein Powder Packs 25 Grams (And Actually Tastes Good)
Functional Food

This Protein Powder Packs 25 Grams (And Actually Tastes Good)

Emma Loewe

3 Foods This MD Eats Daily To Ward Off Alzheimer's & Dementia
Functional Food

3 Foods This MD Eats Daily To Ward Off Alzheimer's & Dementia

Annie Fenn, MD

Looking To Build Muscle? This Protein Can Help (& It's Easy On The Stomach)
Functional Food

Looking To Build Muscle? This Protein Can Help (& It's Easy On The Stomach)

Emma Loewe

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & This Is My Favorite Mood-Boosting Breakfast
Functional Food

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & This Is My Favorite Mood-Boosting Breakfast

Hannah Frye

Edible Cookie Dough With 30 Grams Of Protein? Not Too Good To Be True!
Recipes

Edible Cookie Dough With 30 Grams Of Protein? Not Too Good To Be True!

Jamie Schneider

Protein Can Support Muscle Growth & Fat Loss — But Only If It Has This
Functional Food

Protein Can Support Muscle Growth & Fat Loss — But Only If It Has This

Emma Loewe

4 Side Effects Of Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach — And What To Do Instead
Functional Food

4 Side Effects Of Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach — And What To Do Instead

Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.

7 Nutrition Lessons From 2023 That Will Change The Way You Eat
Functional Food

7 Nutrition Lessons From 2023 That Will Change The Way You Eat

Emma Loewe

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Enneagram Compatibility: How The Types Pair RomanticallyAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your AuraWhat Color Is Your Aura? This Quiz Can Find Out In 3 Minutes FlatYoga For Beginners: A Guide To Poses Benefits & History23 Immune-Boosting Foods: Fruits Veggies Proteins & MoreSoluble vs. Insoluble Fiber: Benefits & Food Lists
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.