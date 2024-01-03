Advertisement
Level Up Your Kale Salad With Curried Chicken & Creamy Harissa Dressing
This delicious and nutritious kale salad is filled with so many delightful flavors! The creamy dressing comes together quickly by simply blending goat cheese with a store-bought harissa and a few additional ingredients. The result is out-of-this-world flavor. The dressing is then tossed with kale, apples, golden raisins, and crunchy pumpkin seeds and topped off with warm chicken that is sautéed with curry powder and cumin. All the flavors marry together so beautifully for the perfect salad! This is a great meal-prep-friendly lunch—simply store the components in separate containers until you're ready to serve.
Curried Chicken & Kale Salad With Creamy Harissa Dressing
Makes: 4 servings
Total time: 30 minutes
Gluten-free, grain-free
Ingredients
For the creamy harissa dressing
- ¼ cup crumbled goat cheese
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons spicy or mild harissa sauce (I use Mina brand)
- 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice (about 1 lemon)
- 1 teaspoon champagne vinegar
- 2 teaspoons honey
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
For the chicken
- 1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into ½-inch cubes
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice (about ½ lemon)
For the salad
- 8 cups deribbed and finely chopped lacinato kale (about 2 bunches)
- 2 cups baby arugula
- 1 medium Honeycrisp apple, cored and cut into 2-inch-long thin matchsticks
- ¼ cup golden raisins
- ½ cup salted roasted pumpkin seeds
- ¼ cup roughly chopped fresh dill FOR SERVING
- ⅓ cup crumbled goat cheese
- ¼ cup roughly chopped fresh dill
Directions
- Make the creamy harissa dressing: In a blender or using an immersion blender in a wide-mouth jar, combine the dressing ingredients. Blend until the dressing is completely smooth. Set aside while you assemble the rest of the salad. This keeps in the fridge for 3 to 5 days.
- Cook the chicken: Pat the chicken dry with paper towels. In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the chicken to the skillet and season with the salt, pepper, curry powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, and cumin. Toss to combine and cook, tossing occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and golden brown on all sides, 6 to 8 minutes. During the last minute of cooking, add the lemon juice to deglaze the pan. Toss to combine until each piece is evenly coated with lemon and spices. Remove from the heat and set aside.
- Assemble the salad: In a large bowl, combine the kale, arugula, apple, raisins, pumpkin seeds, and dill. Pour a few tablespoons of the dressing onto the salad and toss until the kale is evenly coated and slightly wilted, 1 to 2 minutes.
- Divide the salad among four bowls, then evenly distribute the warm cooked chicken over it. Finish with the goat cheese crumbles, a drizzle of extra dressing, and the dill.
From Dinner Tonight by Alex Snodgrass. Copyright © 2023 by The Defined Dish LLC. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow Cookbooks, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
4 Side Effects Of Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach — And What To Do Instead
Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.
4 Side Effects Of Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach — And What To Do Instead
Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.