Contributing writer

Alex Snodgrass is the recipe developer and food stylist behind the popular blog and social media outlet The Defined Dish, which won Saveur magazine’s 2018 Reader’s Choice Blog Award in the category of "Most Inspired Weeknight Meals." She also frequently hosts mega-successful takeovers on the @whole30recipes account. Alex speaks at local events and was recently featured on a panel at SXSW about her life behind her blog and how she strives to be an authentic and genuine voice for her audience. She lives in Dallas, TX with her husband and two young daughters. She recently published a Whole30 endorsed cookbook, called The Defined Dish.