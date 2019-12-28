One of my most favorite cities in the world is Florence, Italy. This Renaissance city is oh-so-enchanting, not to mention the best place to feast on world-class art and gourmet cuisine. I will never forget trying the blueberry steak at a local restaurant there. When the waiter recommended we order it for our dinner, I had my hesitations but decided to trust the expert. And I am so glad that I did! Sweet and savory, this dish from my book, The Defined Dish: Healthy and Wholesome Weeknight Recipes , begs for a serving and is best enjoyed with your companion for a special night.

When I cook steaks, I always remove them from the fridge and let rest at room temperature for 20 minutes prior to cooking. This way, they aren't cold and don't seize when they hit the pan, resulting in more tender, evenly cooked steaks!