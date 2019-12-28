One of my most favorite cities in the world is Florence, Italy. This Renaissance city is oh-so-enchanting, not to mention the best place to feast on world-class art and gourmet cuisine. I will never forget trying the blueberry steak at a local restaurant there. When the waiter recommended we order it for our dinner, I had my hesitations but decided to trust the expert. And I am so glad that I did! Sweet and savory, this dish from my book, The Defined Dish: Healthy and Wholesome Weeknight Recipes , begs for a serving and is best enjoyed with your companion for a special night.