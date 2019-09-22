This Sweet Potato Peanut Hummus Is The Perfect Blend Of Savory & Sweet

This sweet and spicy dip from my book, Heirloom: Time‑Honored Techniques, Nourishing Traditions, and Modern Recipes, combines two hallmarks of Southern cuisine: sweet potatoes and peanuts. If you don't have boiled peanuts, you can substitute an equal volume of cooked chickpeas or another mild cooked dry bean of your choice (but our Spicy Boiled Peanuts* recipe enhances the flavors in the hummus perfectly). Green peanut oil is a regional specialty oil that is worth seeking out for its earthy, vibrant flavor, but you can also use a good-quality extra-virgin olive oil!