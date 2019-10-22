If you're sensitive to nightshades, chances are you miss the comforting cuisine that is Italian food. When people consume nightshades who can't digest them well, these foods can become inflammatory rather than gut-healing. It's a real shame because some of the best Italian dishes seem to incorporate most members of the nightshade family (tomatoes, potatoes, eggplants, and bell peppers, to name a few), and even the most classic of recipes include some version of tomato sauce.

Lucky for you, anti-nightshade crew, this recipe from Sophie Van Tiggelen's The Autoimmune Protocol Meal Prep Cookbook offers a nightshade-free marinara that's perfect to pour over any pasta. If you've been missing your traditional Italian dishes, you'll love this thick, vibrant faux-tomato sauce. Whether you opt for whole wheat pasta or zucchini noodles, you'll be sure to get in your spaghetti fix.