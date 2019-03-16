6 Low-Carb, Grain-Free Pastas That Won't Send Your Blood Sugar Soaring

Everybody loves pasta. It's one of those universally comforting, simple meals that's the perfect vehicle for delicious sauces and pestos, roasted veggies, and your favorite protein. But, there's plenty not to love, too. Namely the megadose of refined carbs and relative lack of meaningful vitamins, minerals, protein, or fiber. In fact, there are 43 grams of carbs in your average 2-ounce serving of pasta—and really, who sticks to just 2 ounces? This, in turn, can set you up for imbalanced blood sugar and cravings, which you probably know if you've ever eaten a giant bowl of noodles only to be hungry an hour or two later.

The good news: In the past few years, brands have really upped their healthy pasta game—and we're not just talking about gluten-free and whole-wheat varieties. We're talking about totally grain-free spaghetti, rigatoni, and penne made with nutrient-packed ingredients like legumes and almond flour that are legitimately high in protein and fiber. Meaning: pastas that are suitable for eating as part of your regular dinner rotation—not just special occasions. And most of the time, after you add your sauces and toppings, they taste just like the real thing.

Here, check out six of the very best grain-free pastas (that are also gluten-free) on the market.