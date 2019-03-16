mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Functional Food

6 Low-Carb, Grain-Free Pastas That Won't Send Your Blood Sugar Soaring

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor By Stephanie Eckelkamp
Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor
Stephanie Eckelkamp is a writer and editor who has been working for leading health publications for the past 10 years. She received her B.S. in journalism from Syracuse University with a minor in nutrition.
Collage of gluten-free pastas

Image by mbg Creative

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 16, 2019

Everybody loves pasta. It's one of those universally comforting, simple meals that's the perfect vehicle for delicious sauces and pestos, roasted veggies, and your favorite protein. But, there's plenty not to love, too. Namely the megadose of refined carbs and relative lack of meaningful vitamins, minerals, protein, or fiber. In fact, there are 43 grams of carbs in your average 2-ounce serving of pasta—and really, who sticks to just 2 ounces? This, in turn, can set you up for imbalanced blood sugar and cravings, which you probably know if you've ever eaten a giant bowl of noodles only to be hungry an hour or two later.

The good news: In the past few years, brands have really upped their healthy pasta game—and we're not just talking about gluten-free and whole-wheat varieties. We're talking about totally grain-free spaghetti, rigatoni, and penne made with nutrient-packed ingredients like legumes and almond flour that are legitimately high in protein and fiber. Meaning: pastas that are suitable for eating as part of your regular dinner rotation—not just special occasions. And most of the time, after you add your sauces and toppings, they taste just like the real thing.

Here, check out six of the very best grain-free pastas (that are also gluten-free) on the market.

Banza Chickpea Pasta

Banza is the OG of grain-free pastas, and my personal favorite. I keep a box of this stuff in my pantry at all times for that inevitable night of the week when I need something fast. Made mainly with chickpeas (plus a bit of tapioca and pea protein), this pasta is available as spaghetti, penne, shells, rotini, and more. Plus, they have mac-and-cheese mixes! A 2-ounce serving of Banza contains 14 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber (30 percent of your daily value). Bonus: Banza is now available at many grocery stores around the country.

Buy online at Amazon

Cappello's Fettuccine

Love the taste and texture of that fresh pasta from your favorite local Italian joint? Cappello's Fettuccine comes pretty damn close. Made from a combination of egg yolks, almond flour, tapioca, and a bit of sea salt, these rich and buttery noodles (which you'll find in the refrigerated section) are perfect when paired with lighter toppings like roasted vegetables and a sprinkling of cheese. Free of all grains and legumes, it's a perfect option if you're on a paleo diet. A 3-ounce serving contains 9 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber, and it cooks up in just 90 seconds!

Buy online at Cappello's

Tolerant Organic Green Lentil Pasta

Similar in flavor, texture, and nutrient content to chickpea-based pastas, Tolerant's green lentil pasta is loaded with 21 grams of protein and 9 grams of fiber (36 percent of your daily value) in a 3-ounce serving. It also packs in 30 percent of your daily value for iron, which can be notoriously hard to get enough of on a plant-based diet. Unlike some other lentil pastas, which may contain grain-based ingredients like rice flour, Tolerant sets itself apart by containing just one ingredient: organic green lentil flour.

Buy online at Amazon

Explore Cuisine Edamame Spaghetti

Another one-ingredient wonder is Explore Cuisine Edamame Spaghetti, featuring organic edamame (or green soybeans). And because it's made of soy, it's also the only pasta on this list that can be considered a complete protein (containing all nine essential amino acids), which is great if you're vegan. Its texture is similar to regular pasta, and it has a subtle edamame flavor, making it great for Asian-inspired noodle dishes. A 2-ounce serving contains a whopping 25 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber.

Buy online at Amazon

Thrive Market Wonder Noodles

Thanks in part to the popularity of ultra-low-carb keto diets, shirataki noodles (sometimes called "miracle noodles" or "wonder noodles") are experiencing a resurgence in popularity. Made from konjac flour, a starch derived from konjac root, they contain just 10 calories and 3 grams of carbs per 3.5-ounce serving. This Shirataki Spinach Fettuccine from Thrive Market also contains spinach powder for a dose of antioxidants and fun color. Be warned, they’re texture is a bit slippery and far from a traditional pasta. We recommend adding them to soups, topping them with stir-fried meat and veggies, or incorporating into salads.

Buy online at Thrive Market

Sea Tangle Kelp Noodles

Made from kelp and sodium alginate (a substance extracted from brown seaweed), kelp noodles are similar in taste and texture to shirataki noodles. They're also a super low-carb, low-cal option that's perfect for keto dieters. Because kelp is mineral-rich, these noodles provide a nice dose of bone-building calcium and about a third of your recommended daily intake of iodine, which is important for proper thyroid function. Use these grain-free noodles as you would shirataki noodles.

Buy online at Amazon

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Stephanie Eckelkamp Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor
Stephanie Eckelkamp is a writer and editor who has been working for leading health publications for the past 10 years. She received her B.S. in journalism from Syracuse University with...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$39.99

Introduction To Eating Gluten-Free

With Alex Thomopoulos
Introduction To Eating Gluten-Free
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-grain-free-pasta

Your article and new folder have been saved!