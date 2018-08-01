This No-Cook Protein-Packed Dinner Takes Less That 10 Minutes To Make (Seriously!)

Look—it's hot out. We all work long hours. I know you want a healthy dinner, but I'm not going to ask you to work very hard for it, and I'm certainly not going to ask you to turn on your oven (let's just leave that thing in hibernation until the leaves start falling, okay?). This pesto pasta takes less than 10 minutes to make, and the only heat involved is the wee flame from your stove.

Despite being the ultimate lazy dinner, it's packed with health benefits. The protein-rich (12 grams a cup!) pumpkin-seed base is spiked with hulled hemp hearts, which add complete protein and a creaminess that will make you forget the lack of cheese. The raw garlic adds antiviral and antibacterial qualities (take that, summer cold) and a deliciously savory flavor, while a bit of honey brings out the natural sweetness of the spinach.

Best of all? It's equally good hot and cold, so if you make extra, you can grab it from the fridge and eat it cold. Think of it like internal air conditioning and dinner all in one. You're welcome.