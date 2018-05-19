Every Question You Ever Had About Going Gluten-Free — Answered

When I first realized that I had a serious gluten sensitivity, all I felt was dread.

This was seven years ago, back in the day when the only bread replacement was a sad-looking loaf in the dark corner of the freezer aisle, and the rice pasta fell apart and/or congealed into one giant noodle on your plate.

It was also shortly after I left my corporate job to pursue a fledgling career as a chef and food writer. To say that the change was jarring to both my professional and personal life is an understatement. I got the recommendation at a holistic doctor’s appointment two weeks before I was setting out to promote my first cookbook. It contained 100 recipes, 50 of which I could no longer eat.

After I moved through the seven stages of grief, though, I could see what simply making this one change to my diet could do for my overall health. My digestive issues lessened, my skin looked like it had just been covered with a generous Instagram filter, and I was finally waking up with energy, excited to take on the world.

But it wasn’t until the next stage of my health journey, when I took on a year’s worth of additional lifestyle experiments, that I came to understand exactly what gluten was doing to my body, and how completely removing it could help me manage my autoimmune disease, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis.

I’ve oscillated from an open relationship with gluten—occasionally getting frisky with a pie of thin-crust pizza—to a strict, celiac-style breakup and have learned so much in the kitchen and about myself in the process.

Now that I’ve made cooking gluten-free a central part of my work as a culinary instructor and chef, I wanted to share all the information and resources I wished I’d had when I first took the plunge. It’s certainly a very different landscape for dietary restrictions than it was seven years ago. But that’s not to say that going gluten-free is without its challenges. Read on for tons of recipes and advice that will make your transition as joyous and delicious as possible.