Since each of these has its own unique properties, you’ll find some variation in how well they combine with other gluten-free flours. Additionally, some will be better suited to certain types of recipes than others. A fruit tart and a cake, for example, may need very different ingredients because you’re looking for a different taste and texture in the end product.

I’ve definitely found gluten-free desserts intimidating (think: flashbacks to Organic Chem lab, where any sounds of breaking glass or explosions were usually coming from my station), but if you’re someone who loves to nerd out on the science of gluten-free baking, it can be a fun challenge and immensely satisfying when it goes well.

If you’re more on the scaredy-cat/"I can't even" end of the spectrum, there are many gluten-free baking mixes available for those times when you want to be able to bake someone a birthday cake and know it will come out tasting and looking like one would imagine a birthday cake is supposed to without having to say, "Sorry, I tried."

That said, it's the thought that counts, and sometimes the fails along the way turn into a good story and end up resulting in a beautiful finished product.

If you’re discouraged by your efforts, don’t think you’re alone—there’s a learning curve, for sure. Mary Ellen Phipps, RDN, is the registered dietitian nutritionist behind Milk & Honey Nutrition and creates a lot of healthy and delicious gluten-free recipes that her whole family loves. Her husband has celiac disease, and from having been a type 1 diabetic herself, Phipps knows how important it is to be able to enjoy a meal or celebration with one's family.

She says, "If you're new to gluten-free baking, I'd recommend starting with a pre-made blend of flours rather than trying to create your own. This way, you can try out some new recipes with a blend that's already been tested."

The reason for this, she explains, is that "Gluten-free flours behave differently than wheat flour, and it's helpful to use a mix of flours to achieve an end product most similar to wheat-based baked goods. These blends will also already have a binding agent added, like xanthan gum, which is needed to prevent baked goods from crumbling apart when baking without gluten."

Here are some recipe ideas to get those creative juices flowing. I’m also going to name-drop a few brands here and there but just want to be up front that I don’t have any ties to any of these companies—they’re just some favorites of my clients and colleagues.