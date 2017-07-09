Stop Everything And Make This Protein-Packed, Sugar-Free Deep-Dish Chocolate-Chip Cookie

Chickpeas are the secret ingredient du jour—you can make meringues from their juice, whiz the legumes themselves up into a hummus, and now, apparently, use them to make a protein-packed dessert. This chocolate-chip cookie, from Margie Broadhead’s Guilt-Free Nice Cream, sweetened only with applesauce and a touch of maple syrup, gets a ton of protein and fiber from chickpeas. Top it with the dairy-free cinnamon “ice cream,” and you’re in for a decadent, healthy treat.