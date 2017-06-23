These No-Sugar Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls Will Satisfy All Your Sweet Cravings

Sometimes, you just want something that feels like a sweet treat, a little night nosh to close out dinner and signal to your body: "Okay, I'm satisfied now." That's where healthy fat comes in. As Dr. Ellen Vora discussed in her piece on sugar withdrawal, fat is a powerful weapon in satiating sugar cravings, and particular types of fat can help with that even more. The flavor of coconut, for instance, is perceived as sweetness by your palate, enhancing that dessert-like feeling. Cinnamon is another spice that's associated with sweetness, despite not containing any sugar (and it, in fact, speeds up your metabolism and helps to balance blood sugar).

These no-bake chocolate peanut butter balls, invented by healthy-dessert queen Rachel Mansfield, are the perfect sugar-free sweet. "They satisfy my endless sweet-tooth cravings despite having no dates, no maple syrup, no added sweetener of any kind!" she says. "Since I crave sweet over savory pretty much all day, I like to always have these on hand. They keep me full, and never leave me with a hangry blood-sugar crash." (Want to see her make 'em live and talk you through more no sugar tips? She's taking over our Instagram all day long!)