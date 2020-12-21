Decoding Sweeteners From Stevia To Coconut Sugar: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

Although fruit contains fructose, which is still a sugar to your body, it can be better than other types since it's naturally occurring in the fruit and not processed. Furthermore, the glycemic index for fructose is much lower than sucrose (think table sugar). Because of the other beneficial health properties that come along with fruit from vitamins, minerals, and a rainbow of antioxidant-boasting phytochemicals, it makes for a good alternative as long as it’s consumed in moderation. Look for 100% fruit juice or concentrate products that are not laden with additional sugar or additives. From berries to apples, you have choices.